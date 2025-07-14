Meet man, IIT alumni, left Rs 10000000 IT job due to..., he now does...

Rohan Mittal is an IIT-Roorkee alumni who was earning a package of crores of rupees but left this lucrative opportunity to fulfill his purpose of serving society. He has his own institute in Faridabad where he coaches students for helping them in their education and career.

When it comes to money and following passion, people mostly choose money but not everyone takes the opposite route and sees life from a different perspective. But Rohan Mittal chose a path which not many dare to and created a life of service. A resident of Faridabad Sector-16, Rohan Mittal is an IIT-Roorkee alumni who was earning a package of crores of rupees but left this lucrative opportunity to fulfill his purpose of serving society. This might come as a shock to many but has given a sense of purporse to Rohan who now provides coaching to students.

Rohan has opened ‘Welldone Classes’, which is a coaching institute, in his own sector. He prepares students from classes 9 to 12 to crack IIT.

Speaking to Local 18, Rohan Mittal revealed that he took admission in IIT Roorkee in 2012 and graduated in 2016. After that, he entered the corporate world and worked for nine years in top consulting firms in Noida and Gurugram. Over the years, he was promoted multiple times and switched companies as well. His last job offered him a package of Rs 1 crore per year.

Why Rohan left lucrative job to coach students?

Though Rohan Mittal was successfully working and earning a lucrative package, his heart was into the education sector, and he wanted to make a difference with it. For many years he worked in the top IT companies in Noida and Gurgaon and drew his last salary of Rs 1 crore.

As an IIT alumni, many students used to ask him for guidance in their school studies or for preparing for higher studies. He happily guided them. This gave him a sense of achievement and moved his mind towards educating students. He thought of teaching students full-time which will fulfill his passion of doing something in the education sector.

He started his coaching institute in 2024 and which grew big in only one year with 40 students receiving train for their studies and career today. The classes are well-equipped with smart classrooms, a big library and video recordings.