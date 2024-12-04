His extensive experience and understanding of Uttar Pradesh’s governance is believed to make him a fitting choice for this role

Uttar Pradesh has created a new, temporary district to manage the massive gathering expected for the Kumbh Mela 2025. Mahakumbh Mela District will function for four months, from December 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. It includes 67 villages spread across four tehsils. To oversee its administration, IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand has been appointed as the District Magistrate (DM).

Vijay Kiran Anand is an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Born in 1979, in Karnataka, he holds a Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification and cleared the UPSC exam in 2008.

His career began with training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. Over the years, he has served as DM in districts like Mainpuri, Unnao, Firozabad, Bijnor, Shahjahanpur, and Varanasi, among others.

This is not Anand’s first involvement with the Kumbh Mela. From 2017 to 2019, he served as the Mela Officer for the Kumbh Mela. He also held roles in departments like Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, and Basic Education.

Kumbh Mela 2025 is expected to attract over 400 million pilgrims. To accommodate all these people, Kumbh Nagari has been established to ensure smooth management and efficient administration. Anand’s extensive experience and understanding of Uttar Pradesh’s governance is believed to make him a fitting choice for this role.

