EDUCATION

Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked UPSC exam at the age of 23 in first attempt, his rank was..., he is from...

The family's economic condition was so poor that Pradeep's father had to sell their house to support his education. For two years the family lived into a rented flat. Let's know more about IAS Pradeep Kumar Singh.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 07:46 AM IST

Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked UPSC exam at the age of 23 in first attempt, his rank was..., he is from...

TRENDING NOW

Cracking the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a dream of millions of Indians. Every year, lakhs of students appear in the UPSC exam from across the country. However, only a select few finally manage to crack the extremely tough civil services exam. IAS Pradeep Kumar Singh is one such UPSC aspirant who made his dream come true. This boy from Haryana secured 26th rank in the UPSC exam in 2019.

Who is IAS Pradeep Kumar Singh?

IAS Pradeep Singh is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana. His father Sukhbir Singh is a farmer and has also been the former Sarpanch of Tiwari village of Ganaur block of Sonipat. His mother is a homemaker. Pradeep Singh has studied till class 7 in a government school. Then he did his further studies till class 12th from Shambhu Dayal Modern School, Sonipat. He did B.Com (Hons) from Kurukshetra University.

IAS Pradeep Kumar Singh's father had to sell his house

Pradeep Singh's family faced severe financial struggles. His father, Sukhbir Singh, who also worked at a petrol pump in Sonipat. The family's economic condition was so poor that Pradeep's father had to sell their house to support his education. For two years the family lived into a rented flat. This sacrifice made by his father had a profound impact on Pradeep's life.

Career and preparation for UPSC

After completing his education, Pradeep Singh worked as an inspector in the Income Tax Department for some time. However, his dream was to become an IAS officer. He left his job and dedicated himself to preparing for the UPSC exam. He utilised every spare moment to study, even during his lunch breaks at work.

Achieving success

Pradeep Singh's hard work paid off in 2019 when he secured the 26th rank in the UPSC exam in his first attempt. This achievement was not just a success for him, but also an answer to his father's struggles and sacrifices.

Keys to success

Pradeep Singh emphasizes the importance of time management and focus on studies for cracking the UPSC exam. He also stresses the need for regular revision to ensure success.

 

