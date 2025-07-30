Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'
Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked UPSC exam at the age of 23 in first attempt, his rank was..., he is from...
Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Alaska and Hawaii
'Caste is our primary enemy': Kamal Haasan reacts to shocking honour killing of 27 years old IT employee in Tamil Nadu
BIG statement by Donald Trump on US-India trade deal, set to impose 20-25% tariffs, says 'But now...'
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza, says US will partner with Israel to...
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over his Parliament speech on Operation Sindoor, says, 'He never said...'
Meet Daya Nayak, Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' promoted to ACP rank, he inspired THIS Bollywood film
Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump
EDUCATION
The family's economic condition was so poor that Pradeep's father had to sell their house to support his education. For two years the family lived into a rented flat. Let's know more about IAS Pradeep Kumar Singh.
Cracking the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a dream of millions of Indians. Every year, lakhs of students appear in the UPSC exam from across the country. However, only a select few finally manage to crack the extremely tough civil services exam. IAS Pradeep Kumar Singh is one such UPSC aspirant who made his dream come true. This boy from Haryana secured 26th rank in the UPSC exam in 2019.
IAS Pradeep Singh is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana. His father Sukhbir Singh is a farmer and has also been the former Sarpanch of Tiwari village of Ganaur block of Sonipat. His mother is a homemaker. Pradeep Singh has studied till class 7 in a government school. Then he did his further studies till class 12th from Shambhu Dayal Modern School, Sonipat. He did B.Com (Hons) from Kurukshetra University.
Pradeep Singh's family faced severe financial struggles. His father, Sukhbir Singh, who also worked at a petrol pump in Sonipat. The family's economic condition was so poor that Pradeep's father had to sell their house to support his education. For two years the family lived into a rented flat. This sacrifice made by his father had a profound impact on Pradeep's life.
After completing his education, Pradeep Singh worked as an inspector in the Income Tax Department for some time. However, his dream was to become an IAS officer. He left his job and dedicated himself to preparing for the UPSC exam. He utilised every spare moment to study, even during his lunch breaks at work.
Pradeep Singh's hard work paid off in 2019 when he secured the 26th rank in the UPSC exam in his first attempt. This achievement was not just a success for him, but also an answer to his father's struggles and sacrifices.
Pradeep Singh emphasizes the importance of time management and focus on studies for cracking the UPSC exam. He also stresses the need for regular revision to ensure success.