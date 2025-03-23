Awanish Sharan only got 44.7% in class 10. He subsequently performed marginally better, achieving 65% in class 12th.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a challenging feat, yet millions of aspirants attempt it every year, driven by dreams of entering the administrative services. Among the many inspiring success stories is that of Awanish Sharan, whose journey serves as a source of motivation for UPSC candidates across India.

Awanish Sharan, from Bihar, studied at a government school for his early education. His academic performance was average, scoring just 44.7% in Class 10. He improved slightly, getting 65% in Class 12 and 60% in his graduation. Despite knowing he wasn’t a top student, he dreamt of clearing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer. Sharan also tried the UPSC Central Police Forces (CPF) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams but couldn’t clear them. However, he couldn't succeed in those exams. Furthermore, he made 10 failed attempts in the state PCS prelims.

On his first attempt at the UPSC CSE, Awanish Sharan made it to the interview stage but was disqualified. On his second attempt, he obtained an exceptional All India Rank (AIR) 77, fulfilling his dreams.

Awanish became an IAS officer in 2009 and is currently serving in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. He often shares motivational stories and personal experiences to inspire others. In 2022, he even shared his Class 10 marksheet on social media, showing that he had scored only 314 out of 700. His post went viral, proving that marks are just numbers and do not decide one’s future.

Awanish suggests that UPSC candidates limit their reading material to a small number of books and notes, remain off social media, limit the amount of time they spend distracted by friends and family, avoid comparing their progress to others', and read newspapers every day to stay up to date on current events. His tale serves as a reminder that any goal may become a reality with perseverance and hard effort.