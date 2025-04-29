Sreenath K, a man who used to work as a railway station coolie, went on to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) through his undying determination and perseverance.

Financial struggles

Sreenath, a native of Munnar in the southern state of Kerala, had completed high school but could not study further due to financial struggles. After his studies, he worked as a coolie at the Ernakulam Railway Station. Being the sole breadwinner, Sreenath had the responsibility to provide for his family, including his wife and a young daughter. But determined to give them a better life, Sreenath began preparing for various competitive exams at the age of 27.

KPSC exam success

Sreenath first cleared the state-level civil services exam conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), thus securing a government job. He, however, set his eyes on a greater feat. He took several attempts at the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE), eventually succeeding in his fourth attempt and securing an impressive all-India rank. Reports say he scored around 82% marks in his final UPSC attempt.

UPSC prep

Due to his financial constraints, Sreenath could not attend formal coaching classes or access costly study materials. He instead relied on free Wi-Fi at railway stations and free-of-cost study resources such as audio lectures while balancing his long working hours as a coolie.