IAS officers get immense power as District Collector and Magistrate. However, sometimes even they face action from central and state governments for various reasons. One such Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer faced disciplinary action last year. He is IAS officer N Prasanth, who has been suspended since November 2024 for criticising a senior IAS officer on social media. Popularly known as collector bro, he previously served as Kozhikode District Collector and held other top positions.

The suspended IAS officer has once again shot off a letter to Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, claiming that his promotion to the Secretary rank has been unjustly delayed since January 2022, despite his full eligibility. He is the 2007 batch IAS officer, who served as Special Secretary in the Agricultural Department until his suspension in November 2024. He faced suspension for publicly criticising senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak on social media. Prasanth accused Jayathilak of unethical behaviour and made serious allegations against him.

He became famous for his social initiatives during his tenure as Kozhikode District Collector. IAS Prasanth is a law graduate and has authored three books: Collector Bro: The Quixotic ‘Thallals’ of a Civil Servant, Life Boy - The Little Book of Happiness (Santhoshathinte Kochupusthakam), and Broswami Stories.

IAS N Prasanth suspension

Prasanth was suspended for criticising senior IAS officer A Jayathilak on social media. Another IAS officer, K Gopalakrishnan, was suspended for allegedly creating a religion-based WhatsApp group for government officials. Both were suspended on November 11 last year. In January, the Kerala government reinstated Gopalakrishnan but extended Prasanth's suspension for another 120 days.

Last year, Prasanth accused Jayathilak, the Additional Chief Secretary, of “orchestrating baseless” news reports against him in a Facebook post. He alleged that Jayathilak had become a “special reporter” and was working to undermine him by spreading unfounded allegations through the media.