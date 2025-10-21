Meet man, son of tea seller, who had to walk 70 kms to attend school, cracked UPSC exam thrice without any coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...

He had to walk 70 kilometers every day to attend school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Despite the long distance, he was determined to pursue his education. He completed his schooling in Sirauli, a small town in Bareilly district. Read here to find out how he became IAS officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you, one such inpiring story of IAS Himanshu Gupta, who cracked UPSC exam without any coaching.

Who is IAS Himanshu Gupta?

IAS Himanshu Gupta's journey to becoming an IAS officer is an inspiration to millions of young Indians. Born in Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, Himanshu had to overcome numerous challenges to achieve his dream. His father, a tea seller, struggled to make ends meet, and the family faced severe financial constraints.

IAS Himanshu Gupta's early life and education

Himanshu's early life was marked by hardship. He had to walk 70 kilometers every day to attend school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Despite the long distance, he was determined to pursue his education. He completed his schooling in Sirauli, a small town in Bareilly district. His father, who sold tea on the roadside, encouraged him to study hard and supported him in every possible way.

IAS Himanshu Gupta's UPSC journey

After completing his schooling, Himanshu pursued graduation from Hindu College, Delhi University, where he earned a (link unavailable) degree in Botany. He then went on to pursue post-graduation in Public Administration from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). During his post-graduation, he decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He started preparing for the exam without any coaching, relying on self-study and determination.

Cracking UPSC exam 3 times

Himanshu's perseverance paid off when he cracked the UPSC exam 3 times. In his first attempt in 2018, he was selected for the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). In his second attempt in 2019, he secured an All India Rank of 309 and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). Finally, in his third attempt in 2020, he secured an All India Rank of 139 and achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Overcoming financial constraints

Throughout his journey, Himanshu faced financial constraints, but he never gave up. He worked as a research scholar in a government college to support himself and his family. His determination and hard work ultimately led him to success, making him an inspiration to millions of young Indians who aspire to join the civil services.