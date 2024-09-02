Twitter
Education

Meet man, IIT graduate, son of IPS-IRS parents, cracked UPSC exam at 23 to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

In his third year of college, he decided to attempt the UPSC Civil Service examination, but could clear even the prelims in his first attempt in 2017.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Meet man, IIT graduate, son of IPS-IRS parents, cracked UPSC exam at 23 to become IAS officer, his AIR was...
UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of candidates work hard for the entire year to appear for the UPSC CSE, but only around 10,000 aspirants could clear the exam. UPSC aspirants who passed the prelims exam this year will write the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam from September 20 to September 29. Many candidates made several attempts to clear this prestigious exam, but there are numerous serving IAS and IPS officers who cracked it in their first or second attempt. One such person is IAS Akshat Jain, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 in his second attempt in 2018.

Who is IAS Akshat Jain?

He is a 2019 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He cracked UPSC CSE in 2018 at the age of 23. The IAS officer secured AIR 2 in his second attempt. On his first attempt, he couldn't clear the prelim exam. He chose anthropology as his optional. IAS Akshat is currently posted as CEO of the Zila Panchayat Office in Betul, MP. 

Incidentally, he is the son of IPS officer DC Jain, while his mother Simmi Jain is an IRS officer. He is an IIT alumnus who studied Design at IIT, Guwahati. In his third year of college, he decides to attempt the Civil Service examination. He took his first attempt at CSE in July 2017, a month after he graduated from the IIT.

Akshat hails from Jaipur and studied at India International School and scored 94 per cent in Class 12. He has also written a book called Anthropology Demystified. IAS Akshat is married to Nikita Jain. The IAS officer is also popular on social media, where his videos on UPSC strategy often go viral.

