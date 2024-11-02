IPS officer from Lucknow, has achieved remarkable success by topping the 2023 Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Aditya Srivastava, an IPS officer from Lucknow, has achieved remarkable success by topping the 2023 Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). His inspiring journey began at the Aliganj branch of CMS Lucknow, where he excelled in Class 12, achieving an impressive 95%. Not only did he secure the top spot, but he also set two unique records along the way.

After completing his schooling, Aditya pursued his BTech and MTech degrees at IIT Kanpur, where he was awarded a gold medal. Prior to his UPSC preparations, he gained valuable experience working for Goldman Sachs for 15 months.

His dedication and hard work culminated in exceptional results, as he achieved the highest interview scores among top candidates in the past decade, even outshining the renowned IAS officer Tina Dabi. Aditya's total score of 1099 marks—899 from the written exam and 200 from the interview—marked him as the highest scorer in the last five years of the UPSC examinations.

Aditya's success story serves as an inspiration to millions of UPSC aspirants aiming to serve their nation. His journey underscores the message that with commitment and focus, anyone can overcome obstacles and fulfill their dreams.