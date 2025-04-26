In this article, we will shed light on the journey of an UPSC aspirant who emerged successful in civil service exam 2024. But this is not the end of the story! To reach here, he had to leave behind a challenging past. Let's dig deeper.

Meet man, grandson of an infamous dacoit who secured job at Phillips with annual package of Rs 88 lakh, later cracked UPSC

It was nothing but challenging for Dev to break away from a past marred by adversities and setbacks. Dev Tomar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, was often told he wouldn’t be able to achieve success in life because his grandfather was a rebel dacoit from Chambal. Well, he never deemed it important to give a befitting reply to them.

Rather, he hit back with his success, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 629 in UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2024. "People used to say my grandfather was a dacoit from Chambal, and that I would never amount to anything. But today, I’ve cleared the UPSC exam in my last attempt, and I couldn’t be prouder", Dev shares. Let’s get to know more about his journey.

Who is Dev Tomar?

A native of Madhya Pradesh, Dev Tomar’s grandfather Ramgovind Singh Tomar was an infamous dacoit from Chambal. His father, Balveer Singh Tomar, received education and obtained a PhD in Sanskrit, inspiring his son to follow the path of academic excellence. Through his hard work and resilience, Dev Tomar bagged a lucrative job as a scientist at Philips Company Headquartered in the Netherlands with an annual package of Rs 88 lakh.

However, he later set his heart upon civil service exams. An IIT graduate, he kickstarted his preparations in 2019 alongside his job. His hard work and determination bore fruits in 2024 as he emerged successful in the exams with an impressive AIR 629.

During the first two years of preparation, he used his savings to fund his education. However, when he ran out of money, his family came forward to help. Moreover, Dev's wife also stepped up to help, bagging a job to support him financially.

Today, Dev humbly acknowledges that his success is not a result of merely his hard work, rather it came from a collective support from his family members.