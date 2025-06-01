Breaking away from norms isn't always easy. Yet, there are many people who want to carve a niche for themselves, leaving behind a challenging background.

Breaking away from norms isn't always easy. Yet, there are many people who want to carve a niche for themselves, leaving behind a challenging background. One such example is Dev Tomar, grandson of a rebel dacoit from Madhya Pradesh's Chambal, who cracked UPSC 2024 exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 629.

It was nothing but challenging for Dev to break away from a past marred by adversities and setbacks. Let's talk more about his inspiring journey.

Who is Dev Tomar?

Dev Tomar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, is the grandson of Ramgovind Singh Tomar who was an infamous dacoit from Chambal. His father, Balveer Singh Tomar, received proper education and obtained a PhD in Sanskrit, inspiring his son to follow the same path.

Dev was often told he wouldn’t be able to achieve success in life just because he had a controversial background. Well, he never deemed it important to give a verbal reply to them. Rather, he hit back with his success, securing an All India Rank (AIR) 629 in UPSC civil service exam 2024.

Before pursuing UPSC exam, he had bagged a lucrative job as a scientist at Philips Company Headquartered in the Netherlands with an annual package of Rs 88 lakh. However, he later decided to go for UPSC exam, as if his roots were calling him.

An IIT-graduate, he started his prepations. With years of hard work and resilience, he finally made it to the final list in 2024.