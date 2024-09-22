Meet man from Uttar Pradesh who cracked UPSC in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to...

It’s not uncommon to hear about individuals leaving various jobs to join the civil services, but it’s rare to find an IAS officer stepping away from such a prestigious role to follow a completely different path. Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer, did just that, leaving behind a respected government position to pursue his passion for acting.

Abhishek Singh, originally from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, cracked the UPSC exam in 2010 and entered the Indian Administrative Services in 2011. Prior to that, he completed his BCom from Delhi University before dedicating himself to IAS exam preparation.

In November 2023, Singh made headlines when he resigned from his IAS post. His resignation followed his removal from Gujarat election duty after sharing details about his work on social media.

While serving as a 2011-batch IAS officer, Abhishek Singh simultaneously explored opportunities in the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for his role in Netflix’s acclaimed series "Delhi Crime" and appeared in the short film Chaar Pandrah. Additionally, he featured in B Praak’s popular music video Dil Tod Ke.