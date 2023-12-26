Headlines

Education

Education

Meet man from Bihar who cracked UPSC in 1994, resigned as IAS after few years due to...

He was inspired by the social work of his wife Ritu Jaiswal when he started these open-air classes on the banks of River Ganga.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about Arun Kumar who cracked UPSC in 1994 and resigned as IAS officer after few years.

Arun Kumar former IAS officer from 1994 batch is now giving free coaching courses to pupils who are unable to pay for other coaching programmes. Kumar felt that no deserving applicant should be denied a chance due to inability to pay. He provides free coaching sessions to UPSC aspirants at the Ganges bank in Bihar.

Arun Kumar did his education at St. Xavier’s College in Ranchi and independently prepared for the UPSC IAS competitive test before being recruited by the government. At a time when there was practically little preparation for the UPSC exams, he excelled in them. After serving as an IAS officer for a period, he was soon greatly impacted by his social worker wife Ritu Jaiswal. Ritu's love of doing good deeds inspired Arun Kumar to give back to the community.

Inspired by his wife's humanitarian efforts, Arun Jaiswal left his job to help students who couldn't afford to attend expensive coaching programmes. He decided to offer these early lessons by the banks of the Ganges River to save money on infrastructure. Arun Kumar teaches students from Purnia, Katihar, and Motihari. Many of his students passed the tests with flying colours and are now in positions of authority.

 

 

