Ankur Tripathi, a man from a small village had big dreams. He always wanted to become an IAS since childhood. But the road was tough, as UPSC is one of the most difficult exams to crack. But he did not lose hope, and with 12-16 hours of daily study, he cracked it not once but twice. Let's look at his 'inspirational' story.

Meet Ankur Tripathi

Ankur Tripathi, born in 1993, hails from a family of farmers. He is from Kachanav village of Amethi district. His father Surendra Narayan Tripathi works as a farmer. His mother Saroj Tripathi is a housewife. Ankur has three siblings. His brother Ashish Tripathi has pursued MSc. His sister Ankita Tripathi, a graduate now living a married life

Early education

Ankur did pursue his early education from DAV College, Kumarganj Ayodhya. He did his 12th from Vidya Mandir. Ankur pursued his B.Tech in Computer Science from Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya College, Gorakhpur.

His UPSC Preparation

Ankur Tripathi, wanted to pursue civil services from childhood. In the year 2022, he started preparing for UPSC once again. He cracked UPSC in his first attempt and secured 513th rank. He became an IPS officer in the North-East cadre. But, somewhere in his mind he was not satisfied. He started his preparations again. While he was training for IPS in Hyderabad, he dedicated around 12 to 16 hours a day to studies.

In UPSC 2025, he secured 50th rank, and is now an IAS officer.

Ankur revealed that he distanced himself from social media completely, during his rigorous studies.

Ankur gives credit for his success to his family and relatives, who showed great support to him. When the news of him becoming an IAS officer spread in the village, local people including leaders and his relatives, welcomed him with flowers and drums.