The UPSC Civil Services exam is widely regarded as one of the most challenging exams in India. This was evident in the recent UPSC preliminary exam held on May 28 by the Union Public Service Commission, where countless aspirants applied for coveted government positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS.

Despite the difficulty, only a few candidates succeed each year. One of them is IAS officer Himanshu Kaushik, who, despite being considered an average student, cleared the UPSC CSE on his first attempt. Here’s more about his journey.

Himanshu Kaushik, an IAS officer from the 2018 batch, currently serves in the Andhra Pradesh Cadre as Additional Resident Commissioner at Andhra Bhavan. Hailing from Delhi, he passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2018 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 77 on his first attempt. Following his selection, he underwent 10 months of training at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, from August 2018 to May 2019.

Before deciding to prepare for the UPSC, Himanshu worked as a Software Developer from 2013 to 2016. He graduated with a degree in computer science engineering from a private institute in Ghaziabad in 2013. Known as an average student, Himanshu even had to retake two college exams, but he ultimately passed. He completed his schooling in Delhi.

Coming from a middle-class family, Himanshu’s decision to quit his well-paying job to focus on UPSC preparation was a significant one. His father works as an engineer, and his mother is a Sanskrit teacher. His inspiring journey from software development to joining the IAS highlights his determination and commitment to public service.