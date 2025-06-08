During the day, Sarfaraz, along with his father, toiled in the scorching sun, working as a daily wage labourer, and carrying heavy loads of bricks to people’s homes and other construction sites.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. In this article, we will talk about the inspiring story of 21-year-old Sheikh Sarfaraz, who faced immense challenges and hardship in life yet achieved remarkable success with their sheer hard work and dedication.

Sheikh Sarfaraz, a young man from a small village in West Bengali used to work as a daily wage labourer, but he overcame these overwhelming difficulties to become a doctor by passing the NEET exam.

Sarfaraz, a 21-year-old daily wage labourer who once earned Rs 300 a day, cleared the NEET 2024 exam with a score of 677 out of 720.

Sarfaraz supported his family by working as a physical labourer, moving 200–400 bricks a day, and serving as one of the primary breadwinners. He used to work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spend the remainder of the day studying nonstop. Sarfaraz persevered in the face of social mockery and financial hardship.

Safaraz wanted to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) in the class 10th, but he had to drop his plan after an accident and financial difficulties. He started preparing to become a doctor during the coronavirus outbreak, inspired by Alakh Panday's instructional films. He was accepted to Nil Ratan Medical College in Kolkata after passing the NEET entrance exam.

After Alakh Pandey, the founder of PhysicsWallah, shared his inspirational story with the world, his inspiring story came into the spotlight. Sarfaraz picked a new and challenging path for himself in a society where people often fear minor setbacks and run away from their problems. He showed that anything is possible if you dare to dream by studying on a phone with a shattered screen and living in a home constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. If someone believes in himself and fights the odds, they can do anything.