In this article, we are going to walk you through the inspiring journey of a man who cleared UPSC civil service exam on his first attempt, worked with Ministry of Home Affairs and later quit his job to establish one of the most premier UPSC coaching institutes in India.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti, a renowned educator, author and head of Drishti IAS coaching institute, is an internet sensation. However, not a lot of people know that Dr Divyakirti had cleared UPSC civil service exam on his first attempt but quit his job to return to teaching profession.

About Vikas Divyakirti

Born on December 26, 1973 in Haryana, Vikas Divyakirti purused his schooling from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. Later, he went on to pursue his graduation from Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College. Dr Vikas Divyakirti began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. In 1996, he cracked UPSC civil service exam on his very first attempt.

Post his success at UPSC exam, Divyakirti worked for a year at the Ministry of Homes Affairs. However, he later decided to quit his job with the Government of India and resume teaching.

Birth of Drishti IAS

After resigning from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Vikas Divyakirti established 'Drishti IAS' in 1999, which emerged as India's premier UPSC coaching institute and online study web portal. At present, it operates in three cities including Jaipur and Prayagraj, with its main centre based in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

Drishti IAS has a wide online presence, which mostly have informative videos curated by Dr Divyakirti. It boasts a staggering one crore subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 crore followers on Instagram. Dr Divyakirti is married to Dr Taruna Verma who works as a director at Drishti IAS. The couple has a son named Satwik Divyakirti.