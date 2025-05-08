UPSC success story: Son of a shephard, Birudev Sidhappa Dhone cracked the UPSC exam in his first attempt. Sidhappa hails from Yamge village in Kagal Tesil of Kohlapur district in Maharashtra. After schooling, he secured admission in Pune’s COEP Engineering College.

UPSC exam is one of the most coveted and difficult one to crack and lakhs of people every year attempt to make it to the most respectful government posts, however, only a handful are able to make it to the top list. Among lakhs of candidates from across the country many come from the poorest backgrounds who go through dual struggle of battling their economic situation and preparing their best for the exam. A lot of them even succeed due to their determination and hard work.

Shephard’s son secures AIR 551 in UPSC

Son of a shephard, Birudev Sidhappa Dhone cracked the UPSC exam in his first attempt making a UPSC success story. Sidhappa hails from Yamge village in Kagal Tesil of Kohlapur district in Maharashtra. After succeeding in one of the most prestigious exam, a friend of Sidhappa started shouting his result enthusiastically while running towards him to give him the news. Both his parents come from a very poor and uneducated background and were overwhelmed by this news who expressed their happiness thinking that their son would become a government officer.

Birudev Sidhappa’s UPSC journey

Birudev Sidhappa not only passed the exam but secured AIR 551 and became the first person to achive this feat in the entire Tehsil. He gave the exam in 2024 at the age of 27 and securing a good rank in his first attempt while being a shephard’s son has made everyone in his village proud.

His journey to succeed in the UPSC started when he lost his mobile phone and immediately went to the police to file complaint which the police denied him. Furious at this, he was determined to become an IPS officer and studied for more than 20 hours for it. He completed his 10th and 12th class from Kagal Tehsil with good marks and secured admission in Pune’s COEP Engineering College.