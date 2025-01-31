Let us tell you about a young boy from Bihar who not only succeeded in his first attempt at UPSC CSE, but also secured an impressive AIR.

Satyam Gandhi, a young boy from Bihar, achieved a massive feat by cracking the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2020 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 10. Today, he is a remarkable name in the realms of administration and an inspiration to millions of aspirants out there.

With his hard work and passion, Satyam Gandhi cleared the UPSC exam - deemed one of the toughest tests in the country - in his very first attempt. Let's unfold his journey further.

Who is Satyam Gandhi?

A native of Bihar's Samastipur, Satyam Gandhi completed his primary education from Kendriya Vidyalaya and went on to pursue BA (H) Political Science from Dyal Singh College of Delhi University. It was during his final year of graduation when he set his sight upon cracking the UPSC CSE.

Gandhi shifted to Delhi's Rajendra Nagar - an education hub in the national capital - for his UPSC preparations.

Preparation strategy

Prioritising self-study alongside coaching, he studied for 8-9 hours everyday, as per media reports. Moreover, he started avoiding attending family functions in order to concentrate on his studies.

Gandhi also utilised online resources, whenever he needed them. He also counted on mock tests to assess his preparations.

The moment came when Satyam Gandhi emerged successful in his first attempt at the Civil Service Examination in 2020, clinching an AIR 10.