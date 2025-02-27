Cracking the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy task. Sometimes, it takes years to secure a rank in the exam and get the desired position such as IAS, IPS or IRS.

Satyam Gandhi is one such notable name from Bihar, who achieved a remarkable feat by cracking the UPSC examination in 2020 with an All India Rank (AIR) 10 on his very first attempt.

With his hard work and passion, Gandhi achieved a milestone at a young age which many aspirants dream of! Let's dive into his journey.

Who is Satyam Gandhi?

Hailing from Bihar's Samastipur, Satyam Gandhi completed his primary education from the district's Kendriya Vidyalaya. He went on to pursue his graduation in political science from Delhi University's Dayal Singh College.

It was during his final year of graduation when he decided to prepare for UPSC CSE - deemed one of the toughest examinations in the country. For this, he shifted to Delhi's Rajendra Nagar to focus on his preparations.

About Gandhi's preparation strategy

Alongside his coaching classes, Satyam Gandhi concentrated on self-study, dedicating 8-9 hours to the preparations everyday. Moreover, he also avoided attending family functions to focus solely on his studies.

Gandhi's confidence was fueled when he practised mock tests to assess his preparations. He also utilised online resources, whenever he required them.

His hard work bore fruits when he emerged successful in UPSC CSE 2020 with flying colours, securing an AIR 10.