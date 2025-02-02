Rituraj Singh's remarkable journey to becoming an IAS officer is one such inspiring tale, as he overcame humble beginnings in a refugee colony in Jharkhand to realize his dream.

Rituraj Singh, an IAS officer, has a remarkable background. Born and raised in a refugee colony in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, his father, Gokul Prasad Singh, was a retired railway employee. Singh's educational journey began at St. Xavier's School in Sahibganj, where he completed his 10th standard, followed by secondary schooling in Delhi. He then earned a B.Tech degree from Bengaluru and landed a job at Infosys but soon quit to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Singh's hard work paid off when he secured an impressive All-India Rank of 69 in the 2014 UPSC CSE exams.

Rituraj Singh's journey to becoming an IAS officer

It is an inspiring tale of transformation. Initially, he wasn't an avid student and only studied the night before exams, yet managed to secure a B.Tech degree, landing him jobs at prominent tech firms like Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

However, driven by a newfound determination, Rituraj adopted a rigorous study routine, dedicating 5 hours (8 PM to 1 AM) each day for a year and a half. This focused preparation instilled confidence in him to take the UPSC CSE exam, which he eventually cleared.

Rituraj's father, a humble railways employee, attributed his son's success to sheer hard work and dedication, revealing that he always believed Rituraj was destined for greatness.

Rituraj Singh has achieved a decade of service as an IAS officer, currently holding the position of Collector in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh. Previously, he served as the CEO of Zila Panchayat in Bhopal, having joined the IAS in 2015.