Education

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

One such story making waves online is that of IAS officer Ramesh Gholap, whose journey is a testament to perseverance in the face of adversity.

Varnnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...
The UPSC preliminary exams are just around the corner, and aspirants across India are putting in their best efforts to prepare for one of the toughest examinations in the country. Clearing this exam opens the doors to prestigious positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Many candidates look to past toppers for inspiration and guidance as they strategize for success.

One such story making waves online is that of IAS officer Ramesh Gholap, whose journey is a testament to perseverance in the face of adversity. Overcoming physical disabilities and severe financial hardships, Ramesh managed to secure an All India Rank of 287 without attending any coaching classes.

The Inspiring Journey of IAS Ramesh Gholap

Born into a modest lower-middle-class family, Ramesh’s early life was marked by struggles. His father, Gorakh Gholap, ran a small bicycle repair shop but struggled with alcohol addiction, which took a toll on his health and eventually led to his passing while Ramesh was still in school. This tragic loss placed the burden of survival on Ramesh, his brother, and their mother, Vimla, who began selling bangles in nearby villages to support the family.

Adding to these financial challenges, Ramesh also had to navigate life with a physical disability—his left leg was affected by polio. Despite these obstacles, his determination never faltered. With his family’s dire financial situation, Ramesh earned a diploma in education and supported himself through his studies. He later pursued a degree in arts through an open university and began working as a teacher in 2009. It was during his time as a teacher that a chance meeting with a tehsildar ignited his ambition to attempt the UPSC exam.

With immense resolve, Ramesh left his teaching job to focus on UPSC preparations. His mother managed to raise some funds to support his dream, and he moved to Pune to dedicate six months to study. However, his first attempt in 2010 ended in disappointment. Undeterred, Ramesh continued his self-study, determined to succeed.

In 2012, after two years of relentless hard work and dedication, Ramesh cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, securing an impressive rank of 287 under the handicapped category. Today, IAS Ramesh Gholap serves as the Joint Secretary in Jharkhand’s Energy Department, standing as a symbol of perseverance and commitment. His journey continues to inspire countless UPSC aspirants to strive for their dreams, regardless of the challenges they face.

