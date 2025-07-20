Meet man, who works as horse handler in Kedarnath, cracked IIT-JAM 2025, know his inspiring journey

Atul Kumar, who helps his father in handling horses for pilgrims in Kedarnath, is set to study at IIT Madras. He hails from Rudraprayag district, has cracked the IIT-Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT-JAM) 2025.

One can lead to the biggest success from even the humblest backgrounds and this has been proven by a man from Uttarakhand. Atul Kumar, who helps his father in handling horses for pilgrims in Kedarnath, is set to study at IIT Madras. Atul who hails from Rudraprayag district, has cracked the IIT-Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT-JAM) 2025 and secured a seat at the prestigious institute in Madras.

Introduced to IIT by a teacher

In the interview to ANI, Atul recalled his journey from the mountains to one of India’s premier institutes. “In the beginning, I didn't even know what IIT was. Growing up, water shortages and lack of awareness kept us from dreaming big. I wasn't interested in engineering until a teacher introduced me to the idea of doing a master's at IIT. That changed everything.”

IIT preparation

Atul said that he started his preparation from July 2024 after returning from Kedarnath in June where he worked with the horses. “I began studying in July. I had just returned from Kedarnath, where I was working in June--there was no network, and we lived in tents, so studying was not possible. My friend Mahavir, who had previously prepared, helped me a lot by sharing his notes. I studied consistently till January, and the exam was in February,” he said.

Who is Atul Kumar?

Atul Kumar is the son of a horse handler, a profession he says is his family’s ‘main livelihood’. He still helps his father in guiding horses and mules along the steep pilgrim paths of Kedarnath Dham to support his family. “My father works as a horse handler, and that's our main livelihood. During holidays, I used to help him. My elder sister is married, and the younger one just completed her education.”

He assisted pilgrims by managing logistics, including carrying goods, helping with travel arrangements, and providing support on difficult terrain. Life was never easy for Atul or his family, but he never lost his hopes nor commitment towards a better future. "My biggest motivation was to move ahead in life -- to escape that place and create something better for myself."