Meet man who earned gold in IIT, left his lucrative job for UPSC, failed 4 times, then secured AIR...; becomes...

Ashish Kumar Singhal was a genius with a gold in IIT and even had a lucrative IT job but left that for pursuing a career in civil services by cracking the UPSC exam. He failed not once, twice but four times but with determination cleared in the fifth attempt.

How Ashish Kumar Singhal cracked UPSC after 4 failed attempts?

Ashish, who comes from Jaipur in Rajasthan, has been a brilliant student since his school days. After bachelors, he earned an MTech degree in Industrial Management from IIT Kharagpur which he topped and earned a gold medal. After completing studies, he secured a job at a private company in Gurugram where he worked for a year. Not satisfied with his career trajectory, Ashish Kumar set on a path to crack the UPSC exams. So, he quit his job and came back to his hometown to start his journey of becoming an IAS officer.

After a long preparation, he gave his first attempt in 2019 but failed after clearing the preliminary stage. But on his second attempt he could not even clear the prelims. In the third attempt, in 2021, he cleared the first two stages except the final Interview stage and failed again. Despite three failures, Ashish was so determined and passion to clear the exams that he gave a fourth attempt but also failed in its prelims stage.

Everybody around him questioned his decision to pursue UPSC. “Why is it taking so long for you to clear the exam? This exam isn’t for you.”, he said in an interview to The Better India. Anybody would quit after studying so hard for four attempts, but Ashish did not give up even then and continued for the fourth time. He cracked the UPSC exam this time, in 2023, with an impressive All India Rank of 8. He then joined the civil services.