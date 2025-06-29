He pursued a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from BITS Pilani, graduating in 2011. After completing his engineering studies, Anudeep joined Google as a software developer in Hyderabad.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India’s top central recruiting agency. It handles exams like the Civil Services Examination to find people for important jobs such as IAS, IPS, and IFS. The exam is tough, with Preliminary, Mains, and Interview stages. UPSC is important for fair hiring in Indian administration, making sure things are transparent, efficient, and honest when choosing government officials. Every year lakhs of students appera for this exam, however, there are only few who fulfill their dream of becoming civil sevrant. Today, we will tell one such inspiring story about IAS Anudeep Durishetty who secured AIR 1 in his fifth attempt.

Who is IAS Anudeep Durishetty?

Anudeep Durishetty hails from Telangana and completed his schooling at Shri Suryoday High School. He pursued a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from BITS Pilani, graduating in 2011. After completing his engineering studies, Anudeep joined Google as a software developer in Hyderabad. Despite a successful career in the tech industry, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

IAS Anudeep Durishetty's UPSC journey

Anudeep's UPSC journey was marked by determination and perseverance. His first attempt at the exam in 2012 ended in failure. In 2013, he appeared again and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). He joined the Customs and Central Excise Department as an Assistant Commissioner. However, his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer. Undeterred by setbacks, he attempted the UPSC exam again in 2014 and 2015 but did not succeed. These failures only strengthened his resolve.

Secured AIR 1 in fifth attempt

In his fifth attempt in 2017, Anudeep achieved his dream by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, without the help of any coaching. Anudeep Durishetty created history with his outstanding score of 1,126 out of 2,025 marks, the highest ever recorded in the UPSC examination. As per his UPSC CSE (Main) 2017 marksheet, IAS Anudeep Durishetty scored 155 in the Essay (Paper-I), 123 in General Studies-I (Paper-II), 123 in General Studies-II (Paper-III), 136 in General Studies-III (Paper-IV), and 95 in General Studies-IV (Paper-V).

Where IAS Anudeep Durishetty is currently posted?

Anudeep Durishetty, a 2017 batch IAS officer, recently assumed the position of District Collector for Khammam, Telangana. He previously served as the Collector of Hyderabad, from July 14, 2023, until his recent transfer on June 12, 2025, as part of a larger reshuffle. He also held positions as Joint Collector of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Collector of the same district in the past. His dedication and commitment to public service have made a significant impact on the lives of people in the districts he has served.