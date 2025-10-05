Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

Darjeeling landslide: At least 6 dead after bridge collapse, roads cut off; IMD warns of...

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'

Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...

Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Arjun Kapoor misses mom Mona Shourie more amid Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations, pens heartfelt note: 'It’s gonna break me'

'Salman Khan should QUIT Bigg Boss': Fans are angry with star host 'favouring' Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhat, 'cornering' Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival: Traffic restrictions, schedule; all about today

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, worked as an autorickshaw driver, while his mother, Adeela Shaikh, toiled as a farm labourer. Read here to know how IAS Ansar cracked UPSC exam despite spending his early life in poverty.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 09:38 AM IST

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It recruits candidates for top government positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services. The exam is held in three stages, first is Prelims, second is Mains, and then last is Interview and evaluates a candidate’s knowledge, analytical abilities, decision-making skills, and overall personality. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Ansar Shaikh who cracked UPSC exam in his first attempt despite spending his early life in poverty.

Who is IAS Ansar Shaikh?

Born on June 1, 1994, in Shelgaon, a small village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Ansar hailed from a financially weak family. His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, worked as an autorickshaw driver, while his mother, Adeela Shaikh, toiled as a farm labourer. Despite the struggles, Ansar's family prioritised his education, which played a crucial role in his success.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's early life and education

His academic journey began with outstanding success, scoring an impressive 91% in his Class 10 board exams. He later pursued and completed his undergraduate studies in Political Science at Fergusson College, Pune, with 73% marks. During his college days, Ansar had no idea that he would become an IAS officer. However, his academic excellence and growing interest in civil services led him to set his sights on the UPSC exam.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's UPSC journey

Ansar's preparation for the UPSC exam was marked by dedication and perseverance. He chose Political Science as his optional subject and appeared for both the Mains exam and the interview in Marathi. With a well-structured preparation strategy, Ansar stayed focused and motivated, despite the challenges. His hard work paid off when he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his first attempt in 2016, securing an impressive All India Rank of 361.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's brother left studies to suppert family, sister got married at 15

IAS Ansar's journey was not without its challenges. His brother had to drop out of school in Class 7 to work in a garage and support the family financially, while his sister was married off at a young age. Despite these obstacles, Ansar remained committed to his studies, driven by his determination to succeed. His family, though struggling financially, stood by him, providing essential support during his preparation.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's current posting

Today, Ansar serves as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, where he continues to make a significant impact through his work in governance and public service. His journey is a testament to the fact that with hard work, determination, and the right support, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness 

Message to aspirants

Ansar's success story serves as an inspiration to UPSC aspirants and young people from all walks of life. In one of his interviews, he emphasised that poverty is not a hindrance to success. "Many people give excuses that they are poor. But remember poverty has nothing to do with success. You should be hardworking and determined towards your goal. Your background doesn’t matter much." His words resonate with thousands of aspirants who face similar challenges.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand
Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth goes up by 50%, home service charges are Rs...
Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth
SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here
SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...;
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam..
Rajvir Jawanda in life-support: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?
Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE