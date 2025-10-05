Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, worked as an autorickshaw driver, while his mother, Adeela Shaikh, toiled as a farm labourer. Read here to know how IAS Ansar cracked UPSC exam despite spending his early life in poverty.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It recruits candidates for top government positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services. The exam is held in three stages, first is Prelims, second is Mains, and then last is Interview and evaluates a candidate’s knowledge, analytical abilities, decision-making skills, and overall personality. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Ansar Shaikh who cracked UPSC exam in his first attempt despite spending his early life in poverty.

Who is IAS Ansar Shaikh?

Born on June 1, 1994, in Shelgaon, a small village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Ansar hailed from a financially weak family. His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, worked as an autorickshaw driver, while his mother, Adeela Shaikh, toiled as a farm labourer. Despite the struggles, Ansar's family prioritised his education, which played a crucial role in his success.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's early life and education

His academic journey began with outstanding success, scoring an impressive 91% in his Class 10 board exams. He later pursued and completed his undergraduate studies in Political Science at Fergusson College, Pune, with 73% marks. During his college days, Ansar had no idea that he would become an IAS officer. However, his academic excellence and growing interest in civil services led him to set his sights on the UPSC exam.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's UPSC journey

Ansar's preparation for the UPSC exam was marked by dedication and perseverance. He chose Political Science as his optional subject and appeared for both the Mains exam and the interview in Marathi. With a well-structured preparation strategy, Ansar stayed focused and motivated, despite the challenges. His hard work paid off when he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his first attempt in 2016, securing an impressive All India Rank of 361.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's brother left studies to suppert family, sister got married at 15

IAS Ansar's journey was not without its challenges. His brother had to drop out of school in Class 7 to work in a garage and support the family financially, while his sister was married off at a young age. Despite these obstacles, Ansar remained committed to his studies, driven by his determination to succeed. His family, though struggling financially, stood by him, providing essential support during his preparation.

IAS Ansar Shaikh's current posting

Today, Ansar serves as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, where he continues to make a significant impact through his work in governance and public service. His journey is a testament to the fact that with hard work, determination, and the right support, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness

Message to aspirants

Ansar's success story serves as an inspiration to UPSC aspirants and young people from all walks of life. In one of his interviews, he emphasised that poverty is not a hindrance to success. "Many people give excuses that they are poor. But remember poverty has nothing to do with success. You should be hardworking and determined towards your goal. Your background doesn’t matter much." His words resonate with thousands of aspirants who face similar challenges.