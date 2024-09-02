Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job after 12 yrs due to...

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam was a dream for many former IAS and IPS officers, who resigned from their prestigious jobs while serving as civil servants to choose a different path in their lives. One such person is Anand Mishra, who served as an IPS officer but resigned after 12 years of service. He quit his job to pursue a life of 'freedom and independence' through social services.

Days after resigning as IPS, he contested the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 from Buxar (Bihar) as an independent candidate but lost. He was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer of the 2011 batch. Mishra cracked UPSC CSE 2010 with All India Rank (AIR) 225. Anand was last posted as the SP of Lakhimpur district in Assam. He was dubbed as 'Assam’s Singham' on social media. He was a specialist in counter-insurgency and anti-mafia operations.

Before becoming IPS, he cracked the West Bengal Civil Service Exam in 2005 and worked as a PSC officer there till 2010. He belongs to Bihar but completed his schooling and college studies in Kolkata. He is a well-known personality in Assam who is renowned for his devotion to upholding law and order. He has 103.1K followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 531K on Instagram.