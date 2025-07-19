Meet man, an actor who appeared in popular Star Plus series, later joined Microsoft, quit job to crack UPSC exam with AIR..., he is...

Millions of students in this country dream of cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, considered one of the toughest examinations, requiring unwavering dedication and passion.

Meet man, an actor who appeared in popular Star Plus series, later joined Microsoft, quit job to crack UPSC exam with AIR...

Millions of students in this country dream of cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, considered one of the toughest examinations, requiring unwavering dedication and passion. However, there are a few who achieve this feat through their hard work and perseverance. Moreover, there are individuals who quit lucrative jobs to dedicate themselves to serving the nation.

One such example is IPS officer Abhay Daga, an actor who cracked the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 83. Let's delve into his journey.

Who is Abhay Daga?

A native of Maharashtra, Abhay Daga is the son of renowned pediatricians Dr Rajendra and Dr Meena Daga. After pursuing his schooling from BVB Lloyds, Vidya Niketan School, Wardha, he went on to complete his intermediate from Hyderabad. After this, he enrolled at the prestigious IIT, Kharagpur.

During his time at IIT, Abhay developed an interest in acting, and thus, he embarked on his journey in the field of acting. Interestingly, Abhay appeared in the popular TV series 'Siya ke Ram'. In 2018, he joined Microsoft as a software engineer. However, in 2021, he quit his job and decided to pursue UPSC-CSE.

In 2023, his hard work and passion bore fruits as Abhay emerged successful in the civil service exam with an AIR 83. At present, he is working with the Indian Police Service (IPS).