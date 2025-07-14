Meet man, IIT Delhi graduate, who works at Bill Gates' Microsoft as...; gets high-paying salary, he is from...

He is currently contributing to the Windows Surface PLE team at Microsoft. The Indian techie has demonstrated a history of working on various software products.

Many Indians are working for top IT giants such as Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and others. Most of them are from India's prestigious institutes like IIT and IIM. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who is working at Microsoft in a high-paying role. His name is Ajay Kumar Soni, a software engineer at Microsoft. He is currently contributing to the Windows Surface PLE team at Microsoft.

Who is Ajay Kumar Soni?

He is a resident of Noida and has been working at Microsoft since June 2024. Before this, he worked at Qualcomm for two years. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, where he did his M.Tech in computer science. He scored excellent marks in the 10th and 12th board examinations, but failed to succeed in JEE after his 12th. Due to this, his dream of admission to IIT for B.Tech remained unfulfilled. But he did not give up, and after doing B. Tech from Rajasthan Technical University, he studied hard and secured a seat in IIT Delhi for M.Tech.

Ajay has demonstrated a history of working on various software products. He is skilled in Linux kernel, device drivers, and IPC. He started his career at a very young age. Along with strengthening his hold on technology, he also remained associated with the academic field. He was working as a teaching assistant at the Teaching Institute of Delhi. Apart from this, he has done a certificate course in Generative AI. Along with this, he has worked on many great projects.

