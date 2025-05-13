A man from a small village in Bihar has achieved just the same by working hard even with limited resources and studying well. Aditya Vats persistently focused on his studies and made it out of his village to one of the top tech companies in the world.

With determination and hard work anything is possible and if one persistently works with patience, they can achieve any milestone. Just as hard work and patience are some of the main traits of success, education and job are ways to achieve that success. A man from a small village in Bihar has achieved just the same by working hard even with limited resources and studying well. Aditya Vats persistently focused on his studies and made it out of his village to one of the top tech companies in the world. This is not only his success but an example of what hard work can result in.

Aditya Vats has become a shining inspiration for those from a poor background with no luxury resources but only dreams to make it big in life. Aditya’s life is full of struggles, but a big lesson is that one can achieve anything with strong willpower.

Who is Aditya Vats?

Aditya was an excellent student from the very beginning and completed his schooling till class 5 from DAV Patna and till class 10th he studied in DAV Hazaribag. Aditya hails from Buxar district’s Devkuli village. He topped class 10 in 2019 with a score of 97.8% which shows his dedication towards studies and a zeal to become better and reach the top. He not only made his parents proud but the whole district.

His hard work did not stop and continued to work even harder for IIT entrance after which he got admission in IIT BHU, Varanasi, from where he completed Computer Science Engineering, along with qualifying other prestigious and tough exams like KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) and INMO (Indian National Mathematical Olympiad).

Aditya continued his success streak as after completing his education he gained entry into one of the top IT companies in the world, based in the USA, and is earning a salary package of Rs 68 lakhs.