Acharya Rupesh Kumar Jha is an inspiring figure, whose story is astounding. Acharya Rupesh Kumar Jha, a guru at the gurukul, has qualified for the UGC NET exam seven times and the JRF exam twice. After quitting three government jobs, he joined the gurukul. Now, he is dedicated to the upliftment of Sanatana Dharma.

Who is Acharya Rupesh Kumar Jha?

He completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. After quitting government jobs, Acharya Jha began teaching at Lakshmi Pati Gurukul located in Saras Upahi village, Madhubani district, Bihar. Currently, he is imparting education in Sanskrit and Shastras to around 125 disciples. His objective is to establish 108 gurukuls in Bihar, aiming to promote Sanatana Dharma and culture extensively.

In an earlier interview with a news publication, he said that he received education at the Gurukul of Brahmacharya Ashram. He also said that there is a great need to be most vigilant and cautious about religion. The way people are living in Sanatana Dharma, it will not work now. While attending the Mahakumbh this year, he said, “We all have to stay united. This is a Maha Kumbh. This is a Sangam. All the Sanatani mahatmas are coming here, taking a dip, and giving a message of unity. This is a matter of great fortune for us and for everyone.”