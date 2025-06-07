Acharya Prashant completed his B.Tech from IIT Delhi and later did his Post Graduation in Management from IIM Ahmedabad in 2003. Acharya Prashant also worked briefly for the Indian Civil Services after getting AIR 184 in UPSC CSE.

Each year, thousands of students across India begin their preparation for the IIT JEE exam. Many start studying after passing Class 10 as they dream of not only getting a good All India Rank but also getting admission to the reputable Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). IIT is considered to be one of the most prestigious colleges in India, and that's why IIT JEE is also one of the toughest entrance exams to crack.

Candidates especially dream of studying at IIT as they are almost guaranteed to get good job offers to work in both India and abroad. This is why it may come as a shock to many if someone, despite getting into IIT, would choose to take a different life path. Today, we will tell you about an IIT graduate who decided to become a monk after completing his studies.

Acharya Prashant, born Prashant Tripathi, is one such man who gave everything up and is now an author and an Advaita teacher who teaches 17 forms of the Gita and 60 forms of the Upanishads. Acharya Prashant also founded the non-profit organisation named Prashant Advait Foundation and is an animal rights activist.

Acharya Prashant is a monk now, but he had an impressive educational background before he chose a different life path. For the unversed, Acharya Prashant completed his B.Tech from IIT Delhi and later did his Post Graduation in Management from IIM Ahmedabad in 2003. Acharya Prashant also worked briefly for the Indian Civil Services after getting AIR 184 in UPSC CSE. Then, he became a Vedanta teacher and an author.

Acharya Prashant became a monk due to his passion for spreading his spiritual teachings to the world. Acharya Prashant, instead of opting for a high-paying job, became a monk and now shares his many teachings with his disciples. He also gives regular talks at educational institutes, including prestigious organisations such as IITs and IIMs.

