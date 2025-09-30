Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

Meet man, who first worked as police constable, faced humiliation, later cracked UPSC exam to become...

He dedicated himself to studying day and night, switching from Telugu to English and relying on NCERT books. His perseverance paid off when he passed the UPSC exam not once but twice.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

Meet man, who first worked as police constable, faced humiliation, later cracked UPSC exam to become...
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most prestigious and tough examinations in the country. Despite that, millions of people work hard to achieve seats in various government services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Today, we are talking about a man from a humble background who attempted the UPSC exam to avenge an insult. 

Uday Krishna Reddy's Uday Krishna Reddy's life was marked by early struggles, losing both his parents, raised by his grandmother. He grew up to become a police constable, but an insult proved to be a turning point in his life. He resigned and prepared for the UPSC exam, cracking the exam twice to avenge his humiliation.


IPS Uday Krishna: Early life

Hailing from a small village in Prakasham District, Andhra Pradesh, Uday Krishna Reddy lost his mother at five and his father soon after. Raised by his grandmother, who sold vegetables to make ends meet. Despite financial hardships, she supported Uday’s 10th-grade education and his further love for learning. Uday initially aspired to be a doctor, studying to become a medical lab technician, but financial constraints couldn’t support his plans. Undeterred, he prepared for a government job and was eventually selected as a police constable to improve his family's situation.

Uday Krishna: Constable to IPS

Uday Krishna Reddy's experience as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh from 2013 to 2018 was not so pleasant. According to reports, his senior officer insulted him in front of 60 colleagues in 2018. This incident sparked his determination to crack the UPSC exam, one of India's toughest exams. 

Uday began his Civil Services preparation in 2015 as a Group 2 Telugu medium student at RC Reddy IAS Study Circle. He dedicated himself to studying day and night, switching from Telugu to English and relying on NCERT books, novels, and 3,000 Oxford keywords. His perseverance paid off when he passed the UPSC exam not once but twice. He cracked his first UPSC Civil Services exam in 2023 and secured 780th rank. He was selected for the service, but that wasn't enough. So he continued preparing for the UPSC exam, took the exam again, and cracked it again. He secured 350th rank in the UPSC CSE exam in 2024, securing him the IPS cadre in the EWS category.

