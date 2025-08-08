Meet man, a cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first attempt, he is from..., his success mantra is….

The NEET topper was committed to his studies, as he continued to attend classes, both in-person and online, and even prepared for his exams while receiving treatment. He secured a score of 715 out of 720 marks in NEET UG 2024. He also scored 94.67 per cent in his Maharashtra State Board exams.

Each year, millions of medical aspirants appear for the challenging National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET) in hopes of becoming a doctor. While some students are fortunate enough to come from privileged backgrounds, others have to navigate challenges to fulfil their dreams. This article talks about one of the aspirants who battled cancer during his academic pursuits and emerged victorious in both the NEET and Maharashtra State Board exams. Here know about his inspiring journey.



Who is Maulik Patel?

Hailing from Ghatkopar, Mumbai, Maulik Patel’s journey is a powerful testament to unwavering dedication. In 2021, the 19-year-old began preparing for NEET UG 2024 through online coaching, along with his class 11 studies. He enrolled in the coaching to focus on NEET UG preparation. However, his life took a drastic turn when he started developing some troubling symptoms like pain during urination, constipation, and fever.



In 2022, Maulik Patel was diagnosed with a carcinoma sarcoma. Because he is an only child, the news was not only heart-wrenching for him, but for his whole family as well. He also underwent the equally distressing process of 23 chemotherapy cycles and 31 radiation fractions. Despite facing insurmountable pain, Maulik was committed to his studies, as he continued to attend classes, both in-person and online, and even prepared for his exams while receiving treatment. He even carried his books to the hospital and took tests during chemotherapy admissions, and his parents became pillars of strength throughout. Reportedly, his parents put all his savings and sold their jewellery to fund his cancer treatment.



What does Maulik Patel aspire to become?

Maulik’s hard work and dedication led him to achieve an impressive score of 715 out of 720 marks in NEET UG 2024. He also scored 94.67 per cent in his Maharashtra State Board exams. He is currently cancer-free. His journey with cancer has inspired him to become an oncologist.