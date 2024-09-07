Twitter
'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

BIG UPDATE! UGC NET answer key 2024 to be released soon at...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Meet woman, mill worker's daughter who lost mother during UPSC preparations, still cracked it with AIR 14, she is now...

Meet man, 54-year-old engineer who left his high-paying job to crack NEET exam but there's a twist

Meet man, 54-year-old engineer who left his high-paying job to crack NEET exam but there's a twist

At the age of 54, Murugaiyan decided to pursue his long-held ambition by preparing for the NEET exam alongside his 18-year-old daughter, Sheetal.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

(Image source: File image)
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) is known as one of the toughest competitive exams in India, but a 54-year-old man defied all odds to crack the medical entrance test — with a unique twist to his story.

Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan, a 54-year-old who had previously pursued engineering, worked as a Chief Manager at BPCL Kochi Refinery. However, his engineering degree was a result of family pressure, as he had always harbored a dream of becoming a doctor.

At the age of 54, Murugaiyan decided to pursue his long-held ambition by preparing for the NEET exam alongside his 18-year-old daughter, Sheetal. Balancing his studies with a full-time job was no easy feat, but Murugaiyan remained determined and never gave up on his goal.

Every evening, after returning from work, he would sit down to study with his daughter. He credits his wife for being a tremendous support, helping him manage both his demanding job and his studies.

In 2021, both father and daughter appeared for the NEET exam — and they both succeeded. After clearing the exam with impressive ranks, Murugaiyan resigned from his high-paying job to follow his passion for medicine.

Murugaiyan earned a seat at Srilalithambika Medical College in Chennai, while his daughter Sheetal was admitted to Vinayaka Mission Medical College in Puducherry, both enrolled in the MBBS program.

In addition to pursuing an MBBS degree, Murugaiyan already holds degrees in engineering, law, and business. Now, the father-daughter duo is on track to complete their medical studies and fulfill their shared dream of becoming doctors.

