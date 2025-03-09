Meet a 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal who scored 677 in NEET 2024, overcoming financial struggles, and inspiring millions with his resilience.

Sarfaraz, a 21-year-old daily labourer from West Bengal, has become a symbol of determination and hope after achieving an impressive score of 677 out of 720 in the NEET 2024 exam. Despite earning just Rs 300 a day by lifting 400 bricks, Sarfaraz never lost sight of his dream to become a doctor. His incredible journey caught the attention of PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey, whose viral video brought Sarfaraz's story to the national stage.

For the past two years, Sarfaraz followed a grueling routine. He worked from 6 AM to 2 PM in a labour job to support his family, then spent his evenings studying. Even though many doubted him, Sarfaraz remained focused on his goal. His mother played a crucial role in his success, often sacrificing her own sleep on cold nights to help him study in their small home, which was built under the PM Awas Yojana. She recalled, “Our house had no roof earlier, and I would stay awake to ensure he didn’t feel cold.”

Sarfaraz’s hard work and sacrifices paid off when he secured a seat at the prestigious Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College in Kolkata. His path was not easy. After completing Class 10, Sarfaraz had dreams of joining the NDA (National Defence Academy), but financial struggles and a serious accident forced him to abandon that goal. During the pandemic, he received government assistance to buy a phone, which became a turning point in his journey. He started studying through free YouTube videos by Alakh Pandey and later enrolled in an affordable PhysicsWallah course.

In his first attempt at the NEET exam, Sarfaraz joined a dental college but was unable to continue due to the lack of hostel facilities. Undeterred, he tried again in 2024 and achieved success. Moved by Sarfaraz’s dedication, Alakh Pandey visited his home, gifted him a new phone, offered him a repayable loan of Rs 5 lakh, and even pledged to cover his college fees.

Sarfaraz’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact of hard work, resilience, and the transformative power of education. His inspiring journey is similar to that of Sunny Kumar, an 18-year-old samosa vendor from Noida, who also excelled in NEET 2024 with a score of 664 while running his stall for 4-5 hours daily. Both stories highlight how determination and access to education can change lives, even in the face of extreme adversity.