Meet Malavika G Nair and Dr M Nandagopan, Kerala couple who cracked UPSC exam 2022 together

The result for UPSC CSE 2022 was declared on Monday (May 23) and 933 candidates qualified in the Civil Services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Of the 933 qualifiers are two candidates, Malavika G Nair (28) and Dr M Nandagopan.

These qualifiers are married to each other and they cracked the UPSC CSE together. How often do you see a couple qualifying for the toughest exam in the world together? Now that is what we call a power couple.

Malavika G Nair secured 172nd rank and her husband Dr M Nandagopan secured 233rd position. For Malavika, this year was the fifth attempt and for her husband, Dr M Nandagopan, this year was his sixth and final attempt.

Reportedly, Malavika is an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Goa) and she took over as the Income Tax Assistant Commissioner in Mangalore after qualifying for IRS in 2020.

Malavika is the daughter of Kerala Financial Corporation retired DGM KG Ajith Kumar and Gynecologist Dr PL Geethalakshmi where as Nandagopan is born to her mother Dr S Pratibha who works as a senior consultant at Kozhencherry District Hospital and father is retired as a chief manager from IOB. Nandagopan, himself is working for the Pathanamthitta District Mental Health Program.