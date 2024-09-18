Twitter
Education

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...
    Hard work and talent can lead to global success, and Mahipal Seju from Barmer is a prime example. Through his dedication, Mahipal secured a prestigious job in Japan, with an impressive annual salary of Rs 1 crore.

    Hailing from a village near the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, Mahipal completed his early education locally before moving to Delhi for his B.Tech degree. His career began in Nagoya, Japan, where he earned Rs 30 lakh per year. Soon after, he received an even more lucrative offer in Tokyo, Japan, boosting his salary to Rs 1 crore annually.

    Mahipal’s academic journey started in Jodhpur, where he studied up to 10th grade, followed by preparation for the IIT entrance exams in Kota. His hard work paid off when he received a job offer from a company in Nagoya through a campus placement, marking the beginning of his remarkable professional journey.

    Mahipal Seju currently serves as an IT consultant for Mechanica Corporation in Tokyo, Japan. Mechanica Corporation, headquartered in Japan, operates globally with branches in Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the USA, focusing primarily on IT consulting.

