Meet Mahipal Seju, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

They say hard work and talent can bring you recognition worldwide. That's exactly what happened to Mahipal Seju, a young man from Barmer. He worked really hard and landed a fantastic job in Japan, with a salary of Rs 1 crore per year.

Mahipal grew up near the India-Pakistan border in Barmer. After studying in Barmer, he went to Delhi for his B.Tech degree. His first job was in Nagoya, Japan, where he earned Rs 30 lakh per year. Later, he got an even better job offer in Tokyo, Japan, with a salary of Rs 1 crore per year.

Mahipal's journey started when he studied in Jodhpur till the 10th grade. Then he went to Kota to prepare for IIT exams. After that, he went to Delhi for his B.Tech degree. During his studies, he got a job offer from a company in Nagoya, Japan, through a placement agency.

Now, Mahipal works as an IT consultant for Mechanica Corporation in Tokyo, Japan. This company has its main office in Japan and branches in Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the USA. They mainly work in IT consulting.