Meet Mahesh Kumar, NEET UG 2025 topper with 99.9999547 percentile, he is from...

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025. Mahesh Kumar has topped the NEET UG 2025 exam with 99.9999547 percentile. The candidate belongs to the general category and appeared for the exam in Rajasthan.