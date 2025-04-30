The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results for 2025. The result has brought good news for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family as his daughter Divija Fadnavis scored an impressive 92.6 per cent in her Class 10 board exams. Expressing her happiness, her mother Amruta Fadnavis took to X and posted the good news.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results for 2025. The result has brought good news for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family as his daughter Divija Fadnavis scored an impressive 92.6 per cent in her Class 10 board exams. Expressing her happiness, her mother Amruta Fadnavis took to X and posted the good news.

She wrote, “Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. On this auspicious occasion, we performed a small puja at Varsha's residence and entered the house. Today, I am filled with joy as I share another very happy news with all of you. Our Sukanya Divija has passed the 10th board examination with 92.60 percent marks.”

The day (April 30,2025) also marks Akshaya Tritia, the auspicious day represents eternal success, prosperity, and good fortune and is considered lucky for new beginnings, like any business, wedding, planning something etc. So Wednesday marked dual happiness for the family as they performed a "griha pravesh" ceremony, a puja, and entered their new home ‘Varsha’ on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. This happened after they received their daughter’s board results. The family moved into their new house, located in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills, nearly five months after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third term.

Who is Divija Fadnavis?

Divija Fadnavis is the daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She is a beautiful teenager who is active on social media where she posts pictures with her family and of her outings and other engagements. Divija studies at Cathedral School in Fort, Mumbai.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 exams 2025 between February 18 and March 27 and the ISC Class 12 exams between February 13 and April 5. The exams had been held uninterrupted at CISCE-affiliated institutions in India and abroad.