Meet 'Little Einstein', one of world's youngest PhD holder, earned bachelor's degree at 12, he studied...; his IQ is...

Albert Einstein's groundbreaking contributions continue to shape modern physics, and his legacy extends beyond science to inspire future generations. Then there is 'Little Einstein', a 15-year-old boy who has set a world record by earning a doctorate in Quantum Physics. He has officially become one of the youngest PhD holders in the world, after he submitted his doctoral thesis to the University of Antwerp. He is none other than Laurent Simons.

Albert Einstein's groundbreaking contributions continue to shape modern physics, and his legacy extends beyond science to inspire future generations. Then there is 'Little Einstein', a 15-year-old boy who has set a world record by earning a doctorate in Quantum Physics. He has officially become one of the youngest PhD holders in the world, after he submitted his doctoral thesis to the University of Antwerp. He is none other than Laurent Simons.



Who is Laurent Simons?

Born in 2009 in Belgium, Laurent is a child prodigy who's made headlines for his academic achievements. He finished high school at age 8, completed his bachelor's degree in physics at 11, and his master's degree in quantum physics at 12. His PhD thesis, titled "Bose polarons in superfluids and supersolids," explores advanced areas of quantum science. Laurent has turned down big offers from major technology companies in the US and China, as his ultimate goal is to create super-humans and increase human life expectancy.



At the age of 12, he completed his bachelor's degree in physics in just 18 months, graduating with distinction. Previously, at 9, he had also enrolled in an electrical engineering program at Eindhoven University of Technology, but dropped out due to disagreements over deadlines. During his master's degree research, Laurent Simons did an internship in quantum optics. There, he began exploring how physics and medicine could intersect. Following this complex research, at the age of 15, he successfully defended his doctoral thesis and earned a doctorate in quantum physics. Laurent Simons' IQ has been measured at 145. Those with an IQ above 130 are considered gifted.



Other Physics scholars



Meanwhile, the youngest person to earn a PhD is Karl Witte, who received his doctorate from the University of Giessen, Germany, in 1814 at the age of 13 years and 283 days. Laurent Simons earned a PhD in quantum physics at the age of 15 in 2025. Other young scholars include Dorothy Jean Tillman, who earned a PhD at 17, and Sho Yano, who received his PhD at 18.