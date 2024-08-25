Meet lawyer, daughter of a farmer who cleared UPSC exam in 2nd attempt without coaching, got AIR 23, she is married to…

Belonging to a modest background, Tapasya's father, Vishwas Parihar, was a farmer, and her uncle, Vinayak Parihar, was a social worker.

Rags to riches success stories are extremely motivating as they are testament to the unwavering power of hard work and determination. One such success story is of IAS Tapasya Parihar who secured All India Rank (AIR) 23 in UPSC exams.

Belonging to a modest background, Tapasya's father, Vishwas Parihar, was a farmer, and her uncle, Vinayak Parihar, was a social worker. Her grandmother, Devkunwar Parihar, who had served as the president of Narsinghpur District Panchayat, also supported her to pursue her UPSC dream.

Tapasya completed her 12th from Kendriya Vidyalaya and studied law at The Indian Law Society’s Law College in Pune. Thereafter, she shifted to Delhi to embark on her UPSC journey.

She then chose to prepare for the UPSC exam and joined coaching, but couldn't crack even prelims in her first attempt.

But with unflinching self-belief, she cracked the exam in 2017 with AIR 23 in the second attempt without coaching.

Also, IAS Parihar is married to IFS officer Garvit Gangwar who was earlier posted in Tamil Nadu cadre. After marriage, he got transferred to Madhya Pradesh cadre to be with his wife, who is posted in the same cadre.