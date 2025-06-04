This offer is now the highest placement package in the history of BIT Mesra. Before this, the biggest package received by any student at the institute was Rs 52 lakh per year.

Hard work, consistency, and dedication have paved the path to success for Nidumolu Lakshmi Narayan Rao, a student from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Ranchi. Rao, who hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has secured a placement offer of Rs 1.45 crore per annum from the American cloud security company Rubrik, according to reports. This offer is now the highest placement package in the history of BIT Mesra. Before this, the biggest package received by any student at the institute was Rs 52 lakh per year.

Rao is a final-year student in the Computer Science Engineering department. Throughout his academic journey, he maintained an impressive 9 CGPA. His strong academic record and performance during interviews helped him stand out among his peers.

Rao also completed a six-month internship at Rubrik. His excellent performance during the internship earned him a full-time role with the company. In fact, he was offered a position by Microsoft as well, but he chose Rubrik for his future. He will begin his professional journey at the company’s office in Bengaluru.

Rubrik is a US-based multinational company known for its expertise in cloud data security.

BIT Mesra’s management and placement cell celebrated Rao’s achievement. They praised his dedication and said he has brought great pride to the institution. His success is expected to inspire many students and improve the reputation of the institute’s training and placement programs.

The placement officer at BIT Mesra mentioned that such milestones highlight the potential of students when given the right support and resources.

Rao’s story is a strong reminder that consistent hard work, practical experience, and focus can open doors to global opportunities. His journey from Visakhapatnam to a Rs 1.45 crore offer is an inspiration to young students across India.