This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

'Existing laws strong enough, implement...': Centre tells West Bengal CM Banerjee amid uproar over Kolkata rape-murder

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called 'gareeb'; now earns through Instagram

Education

Meet ‘lady Singham’ who cracked UPSC exam, is nightmare for arms smugglers, famous for her love story with..

IPS Mokshada Patil is a fearless officer from Maharashtra and is known for her tough crackdown on arms smugglers.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Meet ‘lady Singham’ who cracked UPSC exam, is nightmare for arms smugglers, famous for her love story with..
IPS Mokshada Patil
IPS Mokshada Patil is a fearless officer who has earned a reputation for taking swift action against arms smugglers. Originally from Maharashtra, Mokshada completed her schooling in a Marathi medium school in Mumbai. After finishing school, she went on to pursue higher education, earning a degree in Political Science and Sociology.

Masters Degree and UPSC Preparation

Following her graduation, Mokshada Patil decided to further her education by obtaining a master's degree in Sociology. She completed her post-graduation from IGNOU. Despite her Marathi-medium background, she chose English as her medium for preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Clearing UPSC and Becoming an IPS Officer

Mokshada started her UPSC preparation alongside her post-graduation studies. Her hard work paid off in 2011 when she successfully cleared the UPSC exam, securing an impressive rank of 237. Based on her rank, she was assigned to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Career as an IPS Officer

Assigned to the Maharashtra cadre, Mokshada Patil has served in various roles, including the position of SP (Superintendent of Police) in several districts. Her outstanding work in the field has earned her numerous significant responsibilities over the years.

Crackdown on Arms Smugglers

Mokshada Patil's name became widely recognized when she launched a strict crackdown on arms smugglers in the state. During this time, she successfully solved multiple cases, particularly in Aurangabad district, where she worked for an extended period.

Famous Love Story

Apart from her professional achievements, Mokshada Patil is also known for her love story. During her IPS training at LBSNAA, she met IAS officer Aastik Kumar Pandey, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and they eventually tied the knot.

Mokshada Patil's journey from a Marathi-medium student to a successful IPS officer and her famous love story continues to inspire many.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
