Meet 'Lady Singham' IPS Manzil Saini, Delhi School of Economics topper, cleared UPSC in first attempt, now NSG DIG

Manzil Saini

UP cadre IPS officer Manzil Saini has once again come into the limelight. Saini, who cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt in 2005, has been a gold medalist at the Delhi School of Economics. Earlier, she graduated in Physics Honors from St Stephen's College, Delhi. Manzil Saini was posted as Lucknow SSP from May 18, 2016, to May 27, 2017. On February 1, 2017, Shravan Sahu, a businessman from Lucknow was shot dead by miscreants. Now, after the recommendation of the CBI in this matter, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against Manzil Saini.

Manzil Saini is currently posted in National Security Guard i.e. NSG Delhi. After passing UPSC, her first posting was as ASP in Moradabad.

Manzil Saini married Jaspal Dehal in the year 2000. It was a love marriage after both of them studied together at the Delhi School of Economics. After studying there, Saini worked in a corporate firm for three years.

Manzil Saini and Jaspal Dehal have two children - a daughter and a son. Saini resigned after doing a private job for three years started preparing for the UPSC exam and cracked it in the very first attempt.

Manzil Saini had exposed the kidney theft racket early in her career. This incident made her famous nationally. One night, she showed courage by raiding hospitals in Meerut and Noida, saving hundreds of lives by busting this racket. Manzil Saini was also posted during the Muzaffarnagar riots.

What is the current controversy around Manzil Saini?

The difficulties of the then SSP Manzil Saini may increase in the famous Shravan Sahu murder case of Lucknow. In this case, departmental action against former Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Manzil Saini has been intensified. According to former DGP Vikram Singh, in such cases, if an IPS officer is found guilty of departmental action, then action can be taken till dismissal. In the 2017 Shravan Sahu murder case, the CBI probe found the then SSP Manzil Saini guilty. Manzil Saini was held guilty of negligence in the security of Shravan Sahu. During the posting of Lucknow, she was given the name of Lady Singham by the people.

The CBI had found the then SSP Manzil Saini guilty in the process of providing security to Shravan Sahu. Regarding this, the CBI recommended departmental action against Manzil Saini.

Before the UP assembly elections in 2017, Saadatganj businessman Shravan Sahu was gunned down by miscreants in Lucknow. Earlier, his son Ayush was murdered, of which he was a witness and was lobbying for the punishment of the son's killers. The killers of his son were threatening to kill him. He had also informed the police about this, but even after this security was not provided. It is being told that Shravan Sahu had also requested the then SSP Manzil Saini and DM for security. On February 1, 2017, bike-borne miscreants entered the shop and killed Shravan Sahu.