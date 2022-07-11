Search icon
Meet Kushagra Srivastava, JEE Main 2022 topper with 100 percentile, know his success mantra

JEE Main topper, Kushagra Srivastava's preparation strategy also consists of practicing previous years' papers and attempting mock tests.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website today, July 11. Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkharkhand has topped JEE Main 2022 exam with the 100 percentile. 

Sharing about his preparation for JEE result 2022, Kushagra told NDTV that he studied for more than 8 hours a day for two years for JEE Main 2022. Success mantra for him is attempting mock tests and NCERT books. "I studied seven to eight hours a day for JEE Main 2022 for the last two years, followed NCERT books and study materials provided by the institute," he said as quoted by NDTV.

Kushagra has scored 99.946 in Physics, 100 in Chemistry, and 99.976 in Maths. "I relied on the study materials provided by the institute, which is sufficient to prepare for the JEE Main 2022. Apart from the study materials, I followed HC Verma and IE Irodov for Physics," he said.

He also added, "I attempted all the mock tests conducted by the institute throughout the year. Before JEE Main, I attempted 25 mock tests and revised papers from all sessions last year, 2021."

