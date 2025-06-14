The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the NEET Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. Along with topper Mahesh Kumar whose AIR is 1, Krishang Joshi scored 99.9998189 percentile with AIR 3.

After NEET UG 2025 results were declared on Saturday, Krishang Joshi has secured AIR 3 with an impressive result of 99.9998189 percentile. He scored 681 out of 720. Krishang Joshi is from Rajasthan. He clashed with Mrinal Jha who also scored 681 but secured AIR 4. Mahesh Kumar who secured AIR 1 is also from Rajasthan who secured 99.9999547 percentile.

Here is the topper's list:

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile (Rajasthan)

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile (Madhya Pradesh)

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile (Maharashtra)

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832 (Gujarat)

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832 (Punjab)

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379 (Gujarat)

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474 (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474 (Maharashtra)

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2025 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: NEET UG Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download scorecard PDF

Step 6: Keep it safe for future references

About NEET UG 2025

The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 4, 2025 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted at 5453 locations in more than 500 cities nationwide. Over 22.7 lakh people registered for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. The agency has also released the responses and question papers along with the provisional key. The NEET UG counselling schedule is likely to be released soon by the Medical Counselling Committee. The MCC website will have the dates and more information about the undergraduate course counselling.