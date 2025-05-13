Khushi Shekhawat from Sikar, Rajasthan, secured the second rank in India in the CBSE Class 12 exams with 99.80% marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. This year, nearly 44 lakh students from 16 regions across the country appeared for the exams. Among them, Khushi Shekhawat from Sikar, Rajasthan, has brought pride to her state by securing the second position nationwide in the Class 12 board exams.

Khushi scored an impressive 99.80% by securing 499 marks out of 500. She is a student of Prince Academy, an English medium CBSE school in Sikar. A resident of Laxmangarh town in Sikar district, Khushi has studied at the same school from nursery till Class 12.

Out of her five subjects, Khushi scored a perfect 100 out of 100 in four – History, Political Science, Geography, and Painting. Her outstanding performance has not only made her school and family proud but also inspired many students across the country.

Khushi’s father, Dilip Singh Shekhawat, is a retired Indian Army personnel, while her mother, Sanju Kanwar, is a homemaker. The family originally hails from Dholad village in Laxmangarh, Sikar.

In her statement after the results, Khushi said that she wants to join the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in the future. She also shared that her preparation involved maintaining a disciplined routine, proper time management, and keeping a balance between studies and other activities.

Khushi also mentioned that she used mobile phones and YouTube in a limited and smart way to help her with her studies. However, she never let these tools distract her from her regular study schedule.

She credited her success to self-confidence, consistent hard work, and the strong support from her school and family. Her achievement is being widely celebrated in her town and on social media, with many praising her dedication and determination.