Khan Sir is a name that hits close to home for any student who has prepared for examinations like UPSC, SSC, Banking amongst others. Khan Sir, whose real name is Faisal Khan, is a Patna-based Youtuber and educator who is a renowned personality among students and known for his way of teaching. He joins the list of creators who impart education through the means of videos on Youtube, including Alakh Pandey from Physicswallah and Neha Agrawal from Mathematically Inclined.

Recently, rumours of Khan Sir’s arrest spread like wildfire on the internet with his name was on all headlines. Following this, the Bihar Police issued a clarification that Khan Sir had himself visited the police station in solidarity with the student protestors, who had been earlier arrested outside the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office. “A warning has been issued against a social media account named ‘Khan Global Studies’ for spreading false information of Khan Sir’s arrest”, said Secretariat-1 SDPO Anu Kumari. BPSC aspirants gathered outside the BPSC office in Patna following a change in the rules of the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination, scheduled for 13th December. Protests ignited as the BPSC aspirants called for the traditional method to be brought back.

Who is Faisal Khan, aka, Khan Sir?

Faisal Khan is a famous educator and YouTuber from Patna. With close to 400 videos on Youtube channel “Khan GS Research Centre”, his videos have been of crucial help for lakhs of students over the years. In addition to his Youtube channel, he also runs seven offline coaching institutes in the country, that work on his vision of imparting education to all. Ever since the inception of his Youtube channel in 2019, students preparing for competitive exams such as SSC, Banking, UPSC, BPSC, and Railways have been able to clear their examinations, doubts and questions through Khan Sir’s high-quality teaching methodology.





Popular Social Media Presence



Over the years, Khan Sir’s popularity has grown to provide him with close to 24 million subscribers on Youtube and over 300,000 followers on Instagram. His videos cover a range of topics including current affairs, politics, history, etc. thereby catering to a pool of topics for students to gain knowledge on.



Khan Global Studies: Affordable Education for All



Khan Global Studies was established by Khan Sir with the idea to provide quality and affordable education to all, especially to students who come from poor backgrounds. His coaching centres, located in the cities of Patna, Delhi, Prayagraj and Dehradun, offer personalised training and guidance sessions to students, aiding them in their preparation for competitive examinations. For his students, he serves as a beacon of support and inspiration, and as one of those sources that helps them clear highly competitive, and even the toughest examinations.





Before becoming a teacher, Khan Sir attempted to pursue a career in the armed forces and other fields. According to a report by AajTak, he had aspirations of joining the Indian Army from a young age. In the eighth grade, he decided to prepare for the entrance exam for Sainik School but was unable to clear it. Later, he tried his hand at the polytechnic entrance exam but couldn’t secure admission to a good college due to his low rank. Undeterred, he then appeared for the NDA (National Defence Academy) examination but faced rejection again because he didn’t meet the physical fitness requirements.

After these setbacks, Khan Sir shifted his focus to academics, enrolling in a BSc program. On the advice of friends, he began giving private tuition to students. His journey as a teacher began humbly, with his first student achieving top marks in school—a milestone that boosted Khan Sir’s confidence. Gradually, his reputation as a teacher grew, and he started teaching more students. Eventually, he partnered with some individuals to open a tuition center. However, these partners betrayed him, leaving him financially strained. At one point, he could only afford Rs. 40 for a journey that cost Rs. 90, forcing him to walk home—a moment that deeply impacted him.

Reflecting on his struggles, Khan Sir decided to launch his own coaching institute with the help of friends. His dedication and effective teaching methods quickly attracted students. However, his journey wasn’t without challenges. In one shocking incident, his coaching center was bombed. While the attack caused significant damage, it also brought Khan Sir widespread recognition across Bihar. Despite the setback, he continued teaching with unwavering determination.

In an interview with author Chetan Bhagat, Khan Sir revealed that he once received an offer of Rs. 107 crore from a company to work as a teacher, but he declined it. His commitment to providing affordable education, especially to underprivileged students, was his priority. He also mentioned that when his institute was bombed, students sought his support even before contacting the authorities, reflecting the deep trust they had in him.

How Much Does Khan Sir Earn Monthly?

As per a report by the Economic Times, Khan sir earns more than Rs. 1 crore every year from his YouTube channel, averaging at around Rs 10–12 lakh per month. His total net worth further includes his earnings from the coaching institutes. Overall, Khan Sir is a reputed individual in this sector with a total net worth estimated to be around Rs 5 crore.